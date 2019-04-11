Documentary, Discussion Target 2015 Santa Barbara Oil Spill

Santa Ynez Valley Community Action Alliance will screen its One Community documentary Broke: The Santa Barbara Oil Pipeline Spill of 2015, at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 18, at Standing Sun Winery, 92 Second St., Buellton. Doors open at 6 p.m. A discussion will follow the film.
The discussion group will include filmmaker Gail Osherenko; Linda Krop, chief counsel for the Environmental Defense Center; Katie Davis, chair of Sierra Club Los Padres Chapter; and representatives from other cosponsoring organizations Food & Water Watch and Los Padres ForestWatch.
Food and wine will be available for purchase. This will also be a fundraising event.
—Stacey Thompson for Santa Ynez Valley Community Action Alliance.