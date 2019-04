Documentary, Discussion Target 2015 Santa Barbara Oil Spill

Food and wine will be available for purchase. This will also be a fundraising event.

The discussion group will include filmmaker Gail Osherenko; Linda Krop, chief counsel for the Environmental Defense Center; Katie Davis, chair of Sierra Club Los Padres Chapter; and representatives from other cosponsoring organizations Food & Water Watch and Los Padres ForestWatch.

Santa Ynez Valley Community Action Alliance will screen its One Community documentary Broke: The Santa Barbara Oil Pipeline Spill of 2015, at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 18, at Standing Sun Winery, 92 Second St., Buellton. Doors open at 6 p.m. A discussion will follow the film.

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >