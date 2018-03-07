Friday, June 29 , 2018, 1:34 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Documentary Explores Land, People of Guatemala

View country's mysterious past and colorful customs through local filmmaker's lens

Guatemalan women wear brightly colored clothing. (Courtesy photo)
By Brent Winebrenner | March 7, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

The new documentary Guatemala: On the Edge of Discovery will be screened at 6 p.m. March 21 at Impact Hub Santa Barbara, 1117 State St. Admission is free for this community event.

The documentary reveals the wonder and resilience of a land and people emerging from the shadows of a long and painful civil war.

On the Edge of Discovery takes viewers to the far corners of Guatemala, exploring the mysteries of the ancient Maya and the challenges of today.

"Along the way, we'll visit the fabled Lost Kingdoms of the Maya and witness shamanistic ceremonies and rituals," said Santa Barbara-based filmmaker Brent Winebrenner.  

"We’ll examine colorful customs and practices that are rooted in the ancient past," Winebrenner said.

"Throughout our journey of discovery, we’ll meet leading archaeologists, artists, explorers and shamans, as well as the ordinary Guatemalans who hold the future in their hands," he said.

The documentary delves into the Meso-American past of the country with its still-uncovered pyramids and treasures that conquistadors tried to bury in the dense tropical forests.

— Brent Winebrenner.

 

