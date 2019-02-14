Pixel Tracker

Thursday, February 14 , 2019, 9:58 am | Light Rain Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Documentary Offers Free Insight into Local Oil Issues

By Rebecca August for Los Padres ForestWatch | February 14, 2019 | 9:02 a.m.

Los Padres ForestWatch and Los Padres Chapter of the Sierra Club in Los Alamos invite the communty to a free screening of Groundswell Rising, a documentary about the human cost of the rapid expansion of oil drilling and fracking in rural communities.

The event will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, at Full of Life Flatbread, 225 Bell St., Los Alamos. Attendees can enjoy Flatbread’s wood-fired pizza while watching the film. Food and drinks are available for purchase.

A Q&A focused on current and future oil development in northern Santa Barbara County will follow the film.

Leading the post-film discussion will be Bob Field, a retired venture capitalist and CEO of a local water company who appears in the film; local Sierra Club chapter chair Katie Davis who has experience opposing oil development; and Los Padres ForestWatch Public Lands Advocate Rebecca August, who is working on the Bureau of Land Management's proposal to open a million acres to oil drilling and fracking across the Central Coast.

Through legal and public advocacy, scientific collaboration, community outreach, and volunteer field work, Los Padres ForestWatch preserves public access and protects local public lands from oil development, commercial logging, and wildlife habitat degradation. Visit LPFW.org.

Los Padres Chapter of the Sierra Club serves California’s Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. The Sierra Club is America's largest grassroots environmental organization. Visit LosPadres2.SierraClub.org.

To reserve a spot, visit eventbrite.com/e/groundswell-rising-movie-and-qa-tickets-55934251853, or contact Rebecca August at Los Padres ForestWatch, 805-617-4610 ext. 5. For more about the movie, visit groundswellrising.com.

— Rebecca August for Los Padres ForestWatch.

Talk to Us!

Please take Noozhawk's audience survey to help us understand what you expect — and want — from us. It'll take you just a few minutes. Thank you!

Get Started >
 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 