Documentary Offers Free Insight into Local Oil Issues

Los Padres ForestWatch and Los Padres Chapter of the Sierra Club in Los Alamos invite the communty to a free screening of Groundswell Rising, a documentary about the human cost of the rapid expansion of oil drilling and fracking in rural communities.

The event will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, at Full of Life Flatbread, 225 Bell St., Los Alamos. Attendees can enjoy Flatbread’s wood-fired pizza while watching the film. Food and drinks are available for purchase.

A Q&A focused on current and future oil development in northern Santa Barbara County will follow the film.

Leading the post-film discussion will be Bob Field, a retired venture capitalist and CEO of a local water company who appears in the film; local Sierra Club chapter chair Katie Davis who has experience opposing oil development; and Los Padres ForestWatch Public Lands Advocate Rebecca August, who is working on the Bureau of Land Management's proposal to open a million acres to oil drilling and fracking across the Central Coast.

Through legal and public advocacy, scientific collaboration, community outreach, and volunteer field work, Los Padres ForestWatch preserves public access and protects local public lands from oil development, commercial logging, and wildlife habitat degradation. Visit LPFW.org.

Los Padres Chapter of the Sierra Club serves California’s Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. The Sierra Club is America's largest grassroots environmental organization. Visit LosPadres2.SierraClub.org.

To reserve a spot, visit eventbrite.com/e/groundswell-rising-movie-and-qa-tickets-55934251853, or contact Rebecca August at Los Padres ForestWatch, 805-617-4610 ext. 5. For more about the movie, visit groundswellrising.com.

— Rebecca August for Los Padres ForestWatch.