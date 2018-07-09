Dog Perishes in Fire at Santa Maria Flower Shop

Contents destroyed in blaze at Ramirez Flowers and Party Supplies on South Blosser Road

A small dog died early Monday in a fire at a flower and party supply shop in Santa Maria.

At approximately 12:30 p.m., personnel from the Santa Maria Fire Department were dispatched to the 400 block of South Blosser Road, where they found a smoldering blaze at Ramirez Flowers and Party Supplies.

Crews from multiple stations in Santa Maria quickly attacked the blaze, but the Chihuahua died and the contents of the business were destroyed.

“They put out what fire was left when we got there,” Battalion Chief Mike Farmer said.

The roof and structure also received slight damage, but the fire did not spread to adjacent businesses, Farmer said.

However, some nearby businesses did receive some minor damage.

An investigator remained at the scene Monday, Farmer added.

“It’s under investigation but it appears to be accidental,” Farmer said. “There’s nothing suspicious at this time."

Late Monday morning, an investigator determined the blaze started due to numerous items being plugged into a power strip, which overheated and started the fire, Farmer said.

Personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department provided coverage while city crews were busy at the Blosser Road blaze.

