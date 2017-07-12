Happy Trails for People and Dogs at Botanic Garden

The Santa Barbara Botanic Garden will host its ninth annual Trails ‘n’ Tails event 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, 1212 Mission Canyon Road.

While well-behaved dogs on leash are always welcome at the Botanic Garden, Trails ‘n’ Tails brings myriad canine-friendly activities for visitors to socialize their pets, and themselves, in the garden's outdoor setting.

Admission is free to humans who bring a dog on leash. The first 200 dogs in attendance will receive goodie bags courtesy of Lemos Feed & Pet Supply.

The event includes a costume parade, photo booth, pet adoptions, therapy dogs, caricature drawings, access to canine experts and community resources, demonstrations on pet safety, training and hiking.

“The Santa Barbara Botanic Garden encourages people to get outdoors and enjoy the amazing landscapes of California,” said Steve Windhager, the Botanic Garden's executive director.

“With more than five miles of trails, the garden provides a beautiful way to enjoy the outdoors, and a safe space to walk your dog all year long,” he said.

An annual membership at the Botanic Garden includes free admission, discounts at the Garden Shop and Nursery, and special rates for travel, events and classes throughout the year. The garden also offers a special dog-friendly membership.

To become a member or upgrade a membership to the dog-friendly level, visit sbbg.org or call 682-4726, ext. 132.

Trails ‘n’ Tails is sponsored by Best in Show Advanced Veterinary Specialists, Lemos Feed & Pet Supply, K-Nine Solutions, ARF!, Equine and Canine News, and Noozhawk.

For vendor updates, and more information about Trails ‘n’ Tails, visit sbbg.org/trailsntails. For more information about the Botanic Garden, visit sbbg.org.

— Flannery Hill for Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.