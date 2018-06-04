Dog Shot by Deputy During Probation Search

A dog was shot by a deputy Wednesday afternoon during a probation search at a residence near Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

The incident occurred at about 3:20 p.m. at a home on the 4500 block of Auhay Drive, said sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

"A large dog at the residence charged at deputies several times, and a deputy fired a single shot at the dog," Hoover said.

The animal was taken by its owner to a local animal hospital, Hoover said.

Further details about the incident were not available Wednesday night.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.