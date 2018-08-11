Saturday, August 11 , 2018, 2:01 pm | Fair 79º

 
 
 
 

Treat Your Dog To a Walk And a Wash at Tucker’s Grove

Park now offers self-serve pet washing station

By Gina DePinto for Santa Barbara County | August 11, 2018 | 1:24 p.m.

A pet wash station has been installed at Tucker’s Grove Park, the Santa Barbara County Community Services Department, Parks Division, and 2nd District County Supervisor Janet Wolf have announced.

Tucker’s Grove Park is at 800 San Antonio Creek Road at the end of Turnpike Road; the wash station is in the back section of the park next to the restroom and the dog off-leash area.

The pet wash is completely self-serve and accepts debit and credit cards. Users swipe their credit or debit card and select a fresh water rinse and any of the pet shampoo, flea shampoo and conditioning products.

The pet wash rinse water is maintained at 70 degrees, and there is a two-speed blower to dry pets.

“The pet wash stations at Arroyo Burro Beach have been so popular and provide a tremendous community service for our four-legged constituents, as well as a positive source of revenue,” Wolf said.

“I’m sure that the new pet wash stations at Tucker’s Grove will be popular as well,” she said.

Tucker’s Grove is a popular park for families with dogs. Dogs are required to be on a leash while in the park, however, there is a fenced dog off-leash area located in the back section, near the Kiwanis Meadows area.

Revenues from the pet wash operations will support County Parks’ operations and maintenance. For questions or comments about the pet wash, email [email protected]

— Gina DePinto for Santa Barbara County.

 

