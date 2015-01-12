Dogs Alert Residents to Santa Barbara Apartment Fire

Blaze in the 1800 block of San Pascual Street caused by couch placed too close to a wall heater

The residents of a Westside apartment have two dogs to thank for alerting them to a fire that broke out early Monday, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The blaze was reported at about 6:15 a.m. in the 1800 block of San Pascual Street, said fire Battalion Chief Robert Mercado.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the second-story apartment, and traced the source to a couch that had caught on fire, Mercado said.

Crews were able to quickly knock down the fire and remove the smoldering couch from the unit via a balcony, he said.

Two people were at home at the time, and both escaped without injury.

There was no working smoke-detector in the apartment, Mercado said, but the canines alerted the residents to the fire.

Cause of the fire was traced to the couch being placed to close to a wall heater, Mercado said.

Damage to the unit was estimated at $10,000.

No other units were damaged, he said.

