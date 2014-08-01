Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 12:23 am | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Dogs Put Their Best Paws Forward for Weekend Agility-Skills Competition

Santa Maria Kennel Club hosts the all-breeds event, running through Sunday

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | August 1, 2014 | 7:35 p.m.

Dogs are showing off their agility skills this weekend by running, jumping, weaving — and sometimes barking — their way through courses set up at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge, 1309 N. Bradley Road.

The Santa Maria Kennel Club is hosting its annual all-breed agility trials through Sunday, according to Dave Swinson, club president. The local event is sanctioned by the American Kennel Club.

Approximately 110 people plus their pooches will compete each day at the event, where a handler guides the off-leash canine through the course by only using voice commands and body signals.

Agility trials provide fun for both the dog and its owners, Swinson said.

“It’s a team event and the people that you see running today have started in novices, which is he beginner, and now they’re in the top level of the AKC agility,” he added.

Action starts in the morning both days, and continues into the afternoon. A raffle drawing is planned with proceeds benefiting the AKC Canine Health Foundation.

Half of the competitors come from the Central Coast, with the rest attracted from throughout the state.

The multiple courses on the lawn at the Elks Lodge include assorted obstacles, including weave poles, tunnels, jumps, A-frame, teeter-totter and more.

“It’s broken up into different height classes. The smallest is four inches and goes up to 26 inches so you don’t have Chihuahuas going up against border collies,” Swinson said.

The local club began hosting an annual all-breed agility trial in 2005.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 