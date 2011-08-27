Dogs Vie to Collar Santa Barbara Kennel Club’s Best in Show

More than 150 dog breeds will be represented this weekend at the 2011 Santa Barbara Kennel Club Dog Show at Earl Warren Showgrounds.
Initial competitions were held Friday, and the competition will continue from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $5 to $20.
Click here for more information on the Santa Barbara Kennel Club, call 323.727.0136. Connect with the Santa Barbara Kennel Club on Facebook.
— Photographer Fritz Olenberger is a frequent Noozhawk contributor. Click here to see more of his work.