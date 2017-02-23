DogStar Joins City’s Constellation of Theater Companies

DogStar Theater Company is the newest theater company in Santa Barbara. Joining the ranks of Ensemble Theater Company, DramaDogs, Out of the Box and others, DogStar is the first new theater company in Santa Barbara in eight years.

“This has been a dream in the making for quite some time, but the current political environment prompted the founding of this theater company now," said Nita Davanzo, DogStar’s creative director and founder.

"It is not a time to sit back and watch, it is a time to act, to share our voices, to connect and to create. There is nothing like live theater that sparks conversation within a community and gets people collaboratively working together on a shared goal,” she said.

Arlene Hutton’s Last Train to Nibroc will be DogStar's inaugural Santa Barbara production at 7:30 p.m. April 13 and 3 and 7:30 p.m. April 15 at Center Stage Theater in Paseo Nuevo.

The story is set in Kentucky in the 1940s and revolves around a young man and woman managing broken dreams and changing futures in the middle of an anxious and war-torn America.

Featuring Justin Davanzo, founding member, and Los Alamos local Ming Lauren Holden, Last Train to Nibroc is applauded as a piece of “quiet magic” by DC Theater Scene, and a “surprise hit not to be missed” by the Chicago Tribune.

Tickets are $28 general and $23 for students and veterans. They are available at www.centerstagetheater.org.

Based on the principles of collaboration, co-creation and shared imagination, DogStar Theater Company is named after the brightest star in the sky, the DogStar — Sirius — a star used by adventurers and explorers for centuries as a beacon for navigation and discovery.

— Nita June Davanzo for DogStar Theater Company.