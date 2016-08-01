Dolly Quintana Named Operations Manager of Lompoc Community Bank

Janet Silveria, president and CEO of Community Bank of Santa Maria is pleased to announce that Dolly Quintana has been appointed operations manager of Lompoc Community Bank, a division of Community Bank of Santa Maria.

Quintana started with Community Bank of Santa Maria in June 2015 and has been assigned at the Lompoc division since August 2015. Her wealth of experience and 17 years of industry knowledge have made her a key addition.

“Dolly is an important part of the Lompoc Community Bank team. We value her enthusiasm, professionalism and superior customer service skills,” Silveria said.

Community Bank of Santa Maria opened for business March 1, 2001, and has four branches: three in Santa Maria and Lompoc Community Bank in Lompoc.

The bank employs 59 employees. Its stock is traded on OTCQX under the symbol CYSM.

— Michela Cagliero represents Community Bank of Santa Maria.