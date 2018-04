Posted on March 25, 2014 | 12:16 p.m.

Dolores Granada, 73, of Carpinteria died March 22, 2014.

Dolores Granada, 73, of Carpinteria died March 22, 2014.

She was born July 18, 1940.

Rosary will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 27 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, followed by the funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Friday, March 28 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Graveside interment will also be held Friday at Carpinteria Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.