Dolores J. ‘Dee’ Melvin of Goleta, 1936-2016

Posted on December 13, 2016 | 9:37 a.m.

Source: Michael Gartzke

Dolores J. (Dee) Melvin of Goleta died Dec. 11, 2016, after a brief illness.

She was born in Kansas City, Missouri, on April 29, 1936, to Henry J. and Dorothy Juanita Keitz. The family moved to the San Gabriel Valley the following year.

In 1961, Dee came to Santa Barbara and married Leonard A. Melvin. She performed bookkeeping services for several area companies.

She leaves behind her three children, Melinda (Walt) Stephens, Brenda (Michael) Gartzke and Thomas Melvin. She is also survived by her two grandsons, Rollin (Jeannette) Gartzke and Matthew (fiancé Candice Covey) Gartzke.

In accordance with her wishes, no services will be conducted.

Dee loved horses from her days growing up near Santa Anita. If you wish to make a donation in her memory, please consider Hearts Therapeutic Riding Center, P. O. Box 30662, Santa Barbara 93130.