Dolores Perez Lomeli of Santa Barbara, 1921-2017

Posted on July 9, 2017 | 1:10 p.m.

Source: Sara Cook

Dolores Perez Lomeli, of Santa Barbara, went home to the Lord on July 7, 2017.

Dolores was born on Feb. 18, 1921, in Agostadero (Mascota), Jalisco, Mexico, to Amando Perez and Dolores Salcedo. She was the youngest of 12 children. Dolores grew up on the farmland owned by her family and enjoyed working alongside her father.

She moved to Guadalajara in her early 20s and learned basic nursing skills. Eventually, she returned to Mascota and worked with local doctors to administer injections in patient’s homes.

It was during one of these visits, in October 1948, that she met Pedro Lomeli, who had recently returned from working in the fields of California.

He went back to the U.S. soon after, but they kept in contact by writing letters to each other; and on February 28, 1949 they were married. Shortly after, they moved to Agostadero to work on her family’s land.

Life was difficult trying to make a living in Mexico, and Pedro moved back and forth to California to work. Dolores stayed in Mascota to raise their six children and take care of 50 pigs, a dozen cattle and various other farm animals.

On Dec. 30, 1964, the family officially moved to California and have resided in Santa Barbara for 53 years.

It was extremely painful for Dolores to leave her eldest son, Jesus, in Mexico due to immigration policies regarding his disabilities. After six years, he was finally allowed to join the family.

Dolores is survived by her husband of 68 years, Pedro; her children Filiberto, Gaspar (Anna), Rosa, Socorro (Daniel) Williams, and Matilde (William) Harrigan; grandchildren Tony (Kayti), Quiana (Michael) Calles, Sara Rose (Michael) Cook, Shirley, Shane, Ian, Patrick, and Luke; great-grandchildren Makayla, Nathan, Daniel, Cara, and Rylin; and numerous nieces and nephews in the U.S. and Mexico. Her son, Jesus, preceded her in death.

Our heartfelt thanks go out to Dr. Vicki Lane and Dr. Stuart Segal at Sansum Clinic, the loving staff from Senior Helpers, and all the doctors and nurses in the MICU and 5 South.

The Rosary will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, July 10, at St. Raphael’s Church. Funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, also at St. Raphael’s Church, followed by a Catholic burial at Calvary Cemetery.

— Sara Cook.