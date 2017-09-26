Dolphin Smile Benefit to Help Buoy the Planet

Santa Barbara’s The Dolphin Smile Celebration Benefit is being held and sponsored by The Bobcat Room, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5.

The Bobcat Room is a new retro swanky lounge (ages 21 and older) featuring farm-to-bar handcrafted cocktails at 11 West Ortega St., Santa Barbara.

The Dolphin Smile event will feature ocean-themed cocktails, complimentary food, a live and silent community auction, oceanic footage, and SEA postcard giveaways.

Those attending will be helping to launch The Dolphin Smile Eco-Tour, an interactive global tour focusing on Dolphin Talk, practical "waves" of living and "why we matter" through discoveries learned from dolphin and animal communications.

Donations also are being used to educate the public and communities worldwide about planetary care for humans and non-humans, including our rippling effect by leaving behind “flipper footprints.”

Suggested donation is $10-$20 at the door. Ten percent of the door’s proceeds benefit JMC’s Ocean Futures Society

For those who can't attend, donations can be made at https://www.patreon.com/TheDolphinSmile.

— Dove Joans for The Dolphin Smile.