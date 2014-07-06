Domenic Ceaser’s S’more-tillaT Passing Local Tasty Test

Domenic Ceaser, director of housekeeping at a prominent Santa Barbara resort, “wowed” judges and spectators alike with his S’more-tillas, an imaginative and tasty take on s’mores, at the Santa Barbara Independent’s rollicking start of summer event. The distinctive dessert was the culmination of Ceaser’s triumphant entry that captured the top prize in the amateur division in this, his first foray into the event.

Ceaser overcame seven other top-notch competitors, including two-time barbecue contest winner George Levinthal and L.J. Washington, winner of the weekly newspaper’s 2012 sandwich contest and KEYT’s Backyard Bar-B-Que cook-off.

Born out of his love of cooking for family and friends, Ceaser’s sweet delight was inspired by camping trips with his family and the joy they experienced sitting around the campfire while making s’mores. Over a period of five years, Ceaser refined the concept and created something that brings s’mores into the family dining room and can be enjoyed in the great outdoors.

Like s’mores, S’more-tillas are not just about the delight of eating gooey, flame-kissed marshmallows and melting chocolate on a crispy wafer. It’s about the experience and fun of making them. Who doesn’t like the intoxicating aroma of toasted marshmallows coupled with the anticipation of that first bite of crispy, chocolaty, decadent goodness? It’s a fond memory shared by millions.

All of the hard work paid off, as the judges and spectators devoured S’more-tillas with finger-licking joy. What makes S’more-tillas unique are the cinnamon-sugar coated tortilla crisps that replace the usual graham crackers, and the selection of inventive condiments accompanying the delights. For the competition, Ceaser presented sauces of salted caramel, toasted coconut and raspberry/jalapeño jam with candied lemon peel, along with homemade vanilla bean marshmallows scrumptiously complimenting the crispy cinnamon sugar tortilla rounds and rich milk chocolate from Santa Barbara Chocolate Co.

S’more-tillaT is a fledgling venture started by Domenic Ceaser in Santa Barbara. The driving mantra behind the endeavor is “food is fun.” S’more-tillaT can be followed on Twitter (#smoretillasRgr8), and liked on Facebook, where contact information and family-friendly, make-at-home S’more-tilla kits can be found. In Santa Barbara, S’more-tillaT can be found at fairs, festivals and community events. They are also available for private events and parties.

Contact Ceasar at [email protected].