Domestic Dispute Suspect Arrested After Search in Goleta

A Goleta neighborhood was crowded with a police presence Monday night following a domestic dispute and hour-long search for the suspect in a domestic dispute, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said deputies responded to a domestic dispute call at a residence in the Palos Verdes Drive area shortly after 9 p.m. and discovered the suspect was no longer there, which launched a subsequent search.

Several deputies were involved, along with a K-9 unit, and the 45-year-old Goleta man was found about an hour later hiding in the same neighborhood, Hoover said.

Hoover said she didn’t want to release the suspect’s name to protect the victim’s identity and privacy.

She said the man was arrested and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail for corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant and for resisting and obstructing police officers.

