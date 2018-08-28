Domestic Dispute Leads to Stabbing at Santa Maria Motel

Woman suffered a non-life-threatening stab wound to her leg at Colonial Motel on South Broadway

A domestic dispute led to a stabbing early Tuesday at a Santa Maria motel, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

At approximately 2:40 a.m., personnel from the Santa Maria police and fire departments were dispatched to the Colonial Motel, 1866 S. Broadway, said Lt. Michael McGehee.

A woman received a non-life-threatening stab wound to her leg during an altercation involving her current boyfriend and a former boyfriend, McGehee said.

Detectives were interviewing those involved in the incident to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident, he added.

