Domestic Violence Awareness Vigil Looks to Break The Silence

Lompoc ceremony marks first of three planned for October in Santa Barbara County

The names of three Santa Barbara County women killed in the first eight months of 2017 — allegedly by men they once loved — became part of the silent witness section of a Lompoc vigil to remember the victims of domestic violence Thursday night.

The 30th annual domestic violence awareness event in Lompoc remembered Ranae Ronquillo, 47, who authorities alleged was killed by her live-in boyfriend in early January a few blocks away from the Centennial Park site of the candlelight vigil.

Two others — Elyse Erwin, 28, allegedly killed by her former boyfriend on Easter morning in Orcutt, and Natalia Morozova, shot by her ex-husband in Santa Maria on Aug. 31 — were also included among the silent witness section of the ceremony.

“Tonight we are really here to honor survivors in our community as well as those who have lost their lives,” said Bridget Engle from the Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara County.

During the ceremony, Savannah Vargas shared her escape from domestic violence, recounting how when she revealed plans to leave the relationship, her boyfriend turned off her cell phone service, tossed her toothbrush to the ground, and locked her outside the house.

“I was being held hostage,” she said, adding that law enforcement officers arrived soon to take her to safety.

“If it wasn’t for my family, I don’t know if I would be standing here today telling you my story,” she said.

She encouraged family and friends to offer help, noting that even a small gesture can go a long way to assist a woman trapped on a bad situation.

Vargas also offered encouragement to other women who find themselves in a relationship with abuse whether it’s physical, verbal, emotional or financial.

“Don’t ignore the red flags. Don’t assume it’s going to get better or it’s going to just go away,” Vargas said. “Don’t be afraid to speak up for yourself ….”

“Be the voice that breaks the silence,” she added.

Approximately 50 people attended the ceremony, which included performances by Kaitlyn Chui and the Lompoc High School Cheer Dancers.

Activist and former mayor Joyce Howerton also was among speakers, along with Corinne Contreras from the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office Victim Witness Program.

Supervising Deputy District Attorney Stephen Foley said recent statistics provide “a sobering, harsh reminder” that work to end domestic violence is far from over.

“We must continue to try to bring what happens behind closed doors out to the public. It’s our responsibility to take away that stigma and that shame of being a domestic violence victim,” he said.

Thursday night’s vigil was the first of three planned this month in Santa Barbara County.

A Santa Barbara vigil at Paseo Nuevo on Oct. 19 will include a community resource fair at 4 p.m., a ceremony at 6 p.m., and a walk at 6:30 p.m., according to Domestic Violence Solutions.

At 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 26, another vigil is planned for the Ethel Pope Auditorium at Santa Maria High School, with the 6 p.m. memorial walk starting at City Hall and ending at the vigil location.

