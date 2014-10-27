Step Up to Help End Domestic Violence at DVS’ Inaugural Run/Walk for Love

On Saturday, Nov. 1, runners and walkers will show their support for Domestic Violence Solutions, Santa Barbara’s only full-service domestic violence agency, by participating in its inaugural 5K Run/Walk for Love.

The 5K Run/Walk for Love will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday at Goleta Beach, 5986 Sandspit Road in Goleta.

There is still space for running enthusiasts and supporters to participate in the 5K Run/Walk for Love. Community members are also welcome to attend the event to show their support and help raise funds and awareness for DVS. Several teams among the early registrants include: Village Properties, City National Bank, Cox Media, Deckers, Vandenberg Air Force Base Family Advocacy Program and Santa Barbara’s District Attorney Office.

“The 5K Run for Love is a wonderful opportunity for us to celebrate the healthy, loving relationships we have with one another, raise awareness of domestic violence and support our programs so that we can continue to provide valuable care to people in the community who need our services,” said Marsha Marcoe, associate executive director of Domestic Violence Solutions. “We want members of the community who need our help and their loved ones to know that there is hope for change.”

There are three ways to participate in the 5K Run/Walk for Love:

» Run — Sign up as an individual or join or create a team to run the 5K course.

» Walk — Sign up as an individual or join or create a team to walk the 5K course.

» Donate today — Support DVS through a donation to a friend or team who is participating, or through general donation at dvsrunforlove.org

DVS is still seeking participants and supporters for the 5K Run for Love. Interested participants can register online or day-of at the event.

Race day will begin registration at 8 a.m., and festivities will include a pre-run yoga stretch with Jenny Schatzle at 8:15 a.m. The race begins at 9 a.m. All runners/walkers will receive a high-quality tech -shirt and will be cheered along the race by cheerleaders and drummers from Dos Pueblos High School.

Awards will be given to the fastest male and female runners, to the first, second and third highest dollar amount fundraisers, as well as to the highest fundraising team. Prizes and awards include gift certificates to many local restaurants, juice bars and apparel, such as Patagonia, Natural Café, LuluLemon, Pressed Juicery, Four Seasons Biltmore’s Bella Vista Restaurant and more.

Click here for a full list of raffle prizes and awards.

DVS works to end the intergenerational cycle of domestic violence by providing prevention and intervention services and by challenging society’s attitudes, beliefs and behaviors to effect social change. Please show your support by participating in the 5K Run/Walk for Love or by making a donation.

For more information about the Domestic Violence Solutions 5K Run/Walk for Love or to register, click here or call 805.963.4458.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing Domestic Violence Solutions.