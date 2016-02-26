Domestic Violence Solutions Announces Updated Services to Accomodate Male Victims

Domestic Violence Solutions shelters now have the capability to provide full-time shelter support for up to 45 days for male victims of domestic violence. Client support programs and services have been updated to accommodate men.

DVS is committed to providing safe and confidential shelter, emotional support, personal advocacy and empowerment to all victims of domestic violence.

A report from the Center of Disease Control reveals that one in four males in the U.S. will be a victim of domestic violence during his lifetime. Every 38 seconds a man will be a victim of domestic violence, which translates into over 800,000 male victims per year.

“While the number of women and children victims of domestic abuse is larger, these statistics show that a very large number of men are also victims of domestic violence. At DVS we offer emergency shelter and support services to everyone who needs assistance, regardless of gender, race, sexual orientation, income level or education.” says Executive Director Charles Anderson.

“No one is safe from domestic violence — women, children or men. Domestic violence is an epidemic and as a community we have much to do,” he said.

DVS has provided continued support for victims and survivors of domestic violence in Santa Barbara County for 39 years. For more information, call 805.963.4458 or visit www.DVSolutions.org.

— Laurie Barene is the development director for Domestic Violence Solutions.