Domestic Violence Solutions Elects Four to Board of Directors

Domestic Violence Solutions, Santa Barbara County’s only full-service provider of 24-hour emergency shelter and services for domestic violence victims, has announced the appointment of Jane Parker, Jennifer Karapetian, Jennifer Lofthus and Kiersten Hess to its board of directors.

A licensed private investigator, Jane Parker performs the role of qualified manager for Parker & Associates, Professional Investigations, a firm that handles employment and business-related investigations and background checks for employers and local government agencies.

She also currently serves as a board member for the Santa Maria’s Veterans Treatment Court Foundation and The Rotary Club of Santa Maria’s noon club, where she serves as community service chair.

A resident of Orcutt, Parker is a proud wife, mother of six and grandmother of nine.

For the past six years, Jennifer Karapetian has been employed as a deputy attorney for the County of Santa Barbara in its Santa Maria office.

She currently specializes in crimes against vulnerable victims and is currently assigned to the vertical prosecution of child molestation, sexual assault, human trafficking and homicide cases.

She was previously responsible for the prosecution of felony domestic violence cases in Northern Santa Barbara County.

From a young age, Karapetian aspired to be a prosecutor so she could help victims of violent crime. The California native earned her law degree at Hofstra University School of Law in Long Island, N.Y., and has been a member of the California Bar since 2010.

A Santa Barbara County resident for more than 25 years, Jennifer Lofthus performs the role of policy coordinator and deputy ADA compliance officer for her alma mater: UC Santa Barbara.

Prior to her position at UCSB, Lofthus was an attorney with the firm of Woosley & Porter in Santa Barbara.

A wife and mother of one, Lofthus has done volunteer work for the UCSB Alumni Association, where she assisted with the All Gaucho Reunion and acted as a co-chair of the Santa Barbara Locals Committee. She has also done fundraising work for the First Presbyterian Church Early Childhood Center.

She is passionate about the mission of Domestic Violence Solutions.

Currently employed as a medical social worker at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, Kiersten Hess is working toward her licensure as a clinical social worker.

The Santa Barbara native previously worked for the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse as an emotional and behavioral therapist for elementary school students.

Also a volunteer with the Alzheimer’s Association, where she serves on the California Central Chapter board of directors, Hess has a passion for human rights, social justice and issues unique to women.

She considers it a privilege to be able to give back to a community that has given so much to her.

Parker, Karapetian, Lofthus and Hess are 4 of 17 members of the board of directors for Domestic Violence Solutions, the 39-year- old nonprofit organization dedicated to ending the cycle of domestic violence both by providing prevention and intervention services, emotional support and advocacy to those in crisis and playing a leadership role in effecting social change throughout Santa Barbara County.

For more information, to make a donation or to learn about Domestic Violence Solutions’s upcoming event, White Knights at the Museum on Oct. 1, contact Laurie Barene at [email protected] or visit www.dvsolutions.org.

— Laurie Barene is the development director of Domestic Violence Solutions for Santa Barbara County.