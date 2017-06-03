Domestic Violence Solutions Has New Website
By Zoe Echternacht for Domestic Violence Solutions | June 3, 2017 | 4:14 p.m.
Domestic Violence Solutions has announced the launch of its new website http://www.dvsolutions.org/.
Battered victims and their children count on Domestic Violence Solutions for help. The new website can assist victims in accessing needed resources in the Santa Barbara community.
— Zoe Echternacht for Domestic Violence Solutions.
