Domestic Violence Solutions Launches Purple Ribbon Campaign to Combat Teen Dating Abuse

Domestic Violence Solutions for Santa Barbara County is set to kick off its Purple Ribbon Campaign to increase awareness of dating abuse across high school and college campuses in Santa Barbara County.

Its goal is to build an army of 1000 allies, whose mission is to create a culture of zero tolerance for intimate partner violence.

Preventive education is an essential component of the Purple Ribbon Program. It prepares young people to identify the “red flags” that can lead to abuse in a dating relationship and the behaviors that lead to healthy relationships.

With 1 in 3 young people experiencing some form of abuse while dating, it is imperative that we support young people in making decisions that keep them safe.

DVS is asking community groups to support the Purple Ribbon Campaign by helping to raise needed monies for youth outreach.

It is looking to partner with community groups that are willing to organize a tabling event in their local community to raise funds for the DVS Youth Outreach Program.

A tabling event will allow community members to learn more about dating abuse prevention and make donations. Community members that make a minimum $3 donation will be given a purple ribbon lapel pin.

DVS aims to raise $3000 to support its youth outreach program. It will support fundraising efforts by providing an information session on issues surrounding dating abuse and the materials needed to table an event, including informational brochures and purple ribbon pins.

With the support of an adult, youth groups can also organize a fundraiser. Community involvement affirms that young people have a valuable contribution to building a safe and thriving community.

For more information, please call 805.963.4458 or 661.477.7145.

— Laurie Barene is the development director for Domestic Violence Solutions.