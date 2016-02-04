Friday, April 27 , 2018, 7:41 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Domestic Violence Solutions Launches Purple Ribbon Campaign to Combat Teen Dating Abuse

By Laurie Barene for Domestic Violence Solutions | February 4, 2016 | 2:20 p.m.

Domestic Violence Solutions for Santa Barbara County is set to kick off its Purple Ribbon Campaign to increase awareness of dating abuse across high school and college campuses in Santa Barbara County.

Its goal is to build an army of 1000 allies, whose mission is to create a culture of zero tolerance for intimate partner violence.

Preventive education is an essential component of the Purple Ribbon Program. It prepares young people to identify the “red flags” that can lead to abuse in a dating relationship and the behaviors that lead to healthy relationships.

With 1 in 3 young people experiencing some form of abuse while dating, it is imperative that we support young people in making decisions that keep them safe.

DVS is asking community groups to support the Purple Ribbon Campaign by helping to raise needed monies for youth outreach.

It is looking to partner with community groups that are willing to organize a tabling event in their local community to raise funds for the DVS Youth Outreach Program.

A tabling event will allow community members to learn more about dating abuse prevention and make donations. Community members that make a minimum $3 donation will be given a purple ribbon lapel pin.

DVS aims to raise $3000 to support its youth outreach program. It will support fundraising efforts by providing an information session on issues surrounding dating abuse and the materials needed to table an event, including informational brochures and purple ribbon pins.

With the support of an adult, youth groups can also organize a fundraiser. Community involvement affirms that young people have a valuable contribution to building a safe and thriving community.

For more information, please call 805.963.4458 or 661.477.7145.

— Laurie Barene is the development director for Domestic Violence Solutions.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 