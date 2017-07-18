Domestic Violence Solutions Names Board Officers, New Members

Domestic Violence Solutions (DVS) has announced its 2017-18 board officers are: Maura Mitchell, president; Virginia Wigle, vice president; Jackie Binger-Hall, secretary; and Ruben Lopez, treasurer.

Also, three new members — Mark Juretic, Sarah Moray and Michelle Piotrowski — are joining the current DVS Board of Directors.

Domestic Violence Solutions is Santa Barbara County’s only full-service provider of 24-hour emergency shelter and services for domestic violence.

Dr. Juretic works at Sansum Clinic in the Internal Medicine department at Pesetas Urgent Care & Multi-Specialty Clinic. He holds a medical degree from Baylor College of Medicine where he graduated with honor.

He is board-certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine. He completed his internal medicine residency at UC San Diego, and received his bachelor’s and master‘s degrees at Stanford University.

Previously, Dr. Juretic was the medical director at Pacific Central Coast Health Centers and served as chief of staff at Marion Regional Medical Center from 2011-12.

Moray is co-founder of DaisyBill, www.daisybill.com, a web-based software designed to ease the complexity of California workers' compensation billing.

Moray also offers her expertise in webinars and speeches to educate stakeholders on how best to manage billing and convert to electronic claims processing.

Prior to founding DaisyBill in 2011, Moray was a consultant in the medical-billing industry and worked in medical offices. She has a BA in communication from UCSB.

In addition to volunteering her time for DVS, she volunteers at Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County and local schools.

Piotrowski is an active local community member, and a professional leader in the information technology and insurance industries.

She has more than 20 years of experience in project leadership, operations, technology, and business-process improvements across multiple industries.

Her community leadership roles include president of the Junior League of Santa Barbara 2014-15, JLSB Sustainer Council member 2016-18, and various hands-on JLSB leadership roles over the past 11 years.

Piotrowski received her BS in math from The College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Va., and is a Paw Pals-certified therapy dog handler for VITAS Hospice. Michelle lives in Ventura.

For more information, to make a donation or to learn about upcoming events, contact Zoe Echternacht at [email protected] or visit www.dvsolutions.org.

— Zoe Echternacht for Domestic Violence Solutions.






