Domestic Violence Solutions Names Tracy Sanginiti Chair of ‘White Knights at the Museum’ Fundraiser

Domestic Violence Solutions, Santa Barbara County’s only full-service provider of 24-hour emergency shelter and services for domestic violence victims, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tracy Sanginiti as the committee chair of its upcoming White Knights at the Museum event, which will raise community awareness and promote engagement and education about domestic violence.

Tracy is active on the board of directors at Domestic Violence Solutions. She is a longtime resident of Santa Barbara County and single mother of five grown children (and six grandchildren).

She is passionate to see true societal change relating to domestic violence as a result of her own personal experience of being a survivor.

Tracy has extensive experience as an event planner and is excited to be a part of this first time event.

White Knights at the Museum will take place Oct. 1, 2016 from 5:30-9:30 p.m. at MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation in downtown Santa Barbara.

The evening will include fare from local eateries, dancing, various entertainment, interactive exhibits, a raffle and much more! Tickets range from $50-$75 and can be purchased at nightout.com.

Domestic Violence Solutions is a 39-year-old nonprofit organization dedicated to ending the cycle of domestic violence by providing prevention and intervention services, emotional support and advocacy to those in crisis as well as playing a leadership role in effecting social change throughout Santa Barbara County.

In 2015, DVS answered more than 6,250 domestic violence calls on its four crisis lines, provided 12,212 shelter nights to victims, responded to more than 468 domestic violence support calls from law enforcement and emergency rooms at the victims’ location and assisted 949 victims in acquiring legal assistance. In 2015, 61 percent of those supported in the DVS shelters were children.

For more information, to make a donation or to learn about the event, contact Laurie Barene at [email protected] or visit www.dvsolutions.org.

— Laurie Barene is the development director of Domestic Violence Solutions.