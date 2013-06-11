Domestic Violence Solutions Receives $1 Million Bequest

Upon her death last year, Santa Barbara resident Susan Trescher left a bequest of more than $1 million to Domestic Violence Solutions for Santa Barbara County, the largest donation from an individual in the organization’s 37-year history.

Trescher now takes her place among a number of women, and their husbands, whose gifts through the Domestic Violence Solutions Legacy Club work to protect women and children from domestic violence and abuse.

As an organization dedicated to providing safe and confidential shelter for battered women and their children as well as emotional support and personal advocacy, Domestic Violence Solutions’ leadership in the community continues to effect necessary social change throughout the county.

“We are honored to receive this gift, which continues the momentum of Domestic Violence Solutions’ mission to end the intergenerational cycle of violence toward women and children by providing prevention and intervention services and by challenging society’s attitudes, beliefs, and behaviors to effect social change,” said Claudette Roehrig, board president for Domestic Violence Solutions.

Trescher’s gift will go into Domestic Violence Solutions’ endowment fund at the Santa Barbara Foundation. This permanent fund gives the organization yearly income while being professionally managed by the foundation to ensure the fund remains strong over time. With the new gift, the fund will continue to grow, providing essential stability and ensuring Domestic Violence Solutions’ ability to deliver core services even in the most challenging economic times.

“Susan’s gift is a wonderful tribute to donor generosity, agency management foresight and the foundation’s vigilant stewardship,” said Jan Campbell, senior vice president of philanthropic services, communications and marketing at the Santa Barbara Foundation. “We are honored to partner with the Domestic Violence Solutions board and staff to put Susan’s legacy to work forever.”

Trescher lived a very full life, working hard at her chosen profession while also finding time to travel around the world, frequently accompanied by her beloved dogs. Early on, she attended Harvard Law School, a member of the third class to admit women.

After graduation, she worked for Columbia Pictures in the field of copyright and trademark law. She later worked as a law clerk in the U.S. District Court in Los Angeles, as a legal consultant for the Fund for the Republic Labor Project in Berkeley, as a research attorney with the Continuing Education of the Bar Program in Berkeley and in private practice.

Trescher was drawn to Santa Barbara in 1964, and worked as an attorney for the Santa Barbara County Counsel. After brief periods in other departments, she was assigned to assist the Planning Commission and her acquired expertise in land law use provided for the development of policies, procedures and regulations that have helped maintain the natural environment in Santa Barbara.

In addition, she was a member of the Legal Aid Foundation and Santa Barbara Women Lawyers (serving as president on each of their boards), and was also on the board of the Santa Barbara County Bar Association. In 1998, she was honored with the Attorney of the Year award from the Santa Barbara Women Lawyers.

— Jessica Tade is the communications and marketing manager for the Santa Barbara Foundation.