Domestic Violence Solutions Hosting Inaugural Run/Walk for Love

Domestic Violence Solutions, Santa Barbara’s only full-service domestic violence agency, will host its first-ever 5K Run/Walk for Love at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 1 at Goleta Beach.

Community members are invited to participate in the 5K run/walk, which hopes to attract all types of participants — from first-timers to seasoned competitors — and was created to raise awareness and generate funding critical to the mission of Domestic Violence Solutions.

“The 5K Run for Love is a wonderful opportunity for us to celebrate the healthy, loving relationships we have with one another, raise awareness of domestic violence and at the same time support our programs — so that we can continue to provide valuable care to people in the community who need our services,” said Marsha Marcoe, associate executive director of Domestic Violence Solutions. “We want members of the community who need our help and their loved ones to know that there is hope for change.”

DVS has set a fundraising goal of $200,000 for its first run/walk, which will support victims of domestic violence, rehabilitating abusers and help promote healthy relationships. DVS works to end the intergenerational cycle of domestic violence by providing prevention and intervention services and by challenging society’s attitudes, beliefs and behaviors to effect social change.

Check-in on race day will start at 8 a.m. with a race kick-off time of 9 a.m. The 5K will begin and end at Goleta Beach Park, Area D, and will be followed by an awards ceremony, raffle and celebration. The course will take participants through the Goleta Beach bike path to Patterson, and back to the beach at area D.

Registration for the 5K Run/Walk for Love is limited to 250 runners/walkers. A registration fee of $35 reserves each participant’s bib number and the first 250 to raise the minimum of $250 will run/walk in the event (the registration fee will be applied toward this minimum). All other fundraising will serve as donations.

Participants can register as an individual, join or create a team or register as a fundraiser/volunteer. The registration deadline is Oct. 1.

Eligible participants raising $250 or more will receive a high quality tech T-shirt and refreshments on race day. DVS is encouraging all those who would like to participate in the race to commit to raising $750. Those who meet this goal will also receive additional prizes and gifts.

The 5K Run/Walk for Love is co-chaired by committee members Julie Capritto, chief operating officer and senior vice president at AGIA Affinity Services, and Julie Ruggeri, paralegal and executive assistant at Law Offices of John J. Thyne III.

The event is sponsored by Santa Barbara Investment Company, Union Bank, CenCal Health, Pacific Coast Business Times, RoadID and Interwoven Health.

For more information about the Domestic Violence Solutions 5K Run/Walk for Love or to register, please click here or call 805.963.4458.

— Daniella Elghanayan is a publicist representing Domestic Violence Solutions.