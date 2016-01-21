Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 2:06 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Domestic Violence Solutions Sends Condolences to Family and Friends of Emily Fox

By Laurie Barene for Domestic Violence Solutions | January 21, 2016 | 11:35 a.m.

Domestic Violence Solutions for Santa Barbara County sends its deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims of a tragic domestic violence crime committed on Sunday that ended in the death of college student and Santa Barbara-resident Emily Fox and her boyfriend, Jerrad Cardae Scott.

Instances of domestic violence occur daily. Nationwide nearly half (43 percent) of dating college women report experiencing violent and abusive dating behaviors and the majority of college students are not equipped to deal with dating abuse — 57 percent say it is difficult to identify and 58 percent say they don’t know how to help someone who’s experiencing it.

“Domestic violence feeds on silence,” said Charles Anderson, executive director of Domestic Violence Solutions. “We are asking the Santa Barbara community to join us in taking a stand against abusive relationships. If you see or hear of incidents of violence, report them. If you are in an abusive relationship, call our hotline 805.964.5245."

Domestic Violence Solutions is committed to ending domestic violence through prevention and intervention services; it provides 24-hour shelter services for victims and operates a 24-hour crisis hotline.

Schools, groups, clubs or organizations interested in a presentation on the prevention and awareness of teen dating abuse should call 805.963.4458. 

Domestic Violence Solutions for Santa Barbara County is the county’s only full-service domestic violence agency, committed to ending the intergenerational cycle of domestic violence through both providing prevention and intervention services and challenging society’s attitudes, beliefs and behaviors to effect social change.

It provides the county’s only 24-hour shelter services for victims and their children as well as transitional housing programs for domestic violence survivors. It also operates four 24-hour hotlines; accompanies law enforcement on domestic violence calls; works to prevent domestic violence through teen outreach and education programs; and provides comprehensive counseling services to men, women, and children affected by domestic violence.

— Laurie Barene is the development director of Domestic Violence Solutions.

 
