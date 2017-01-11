Monday, April 23 , 2018, 1:46 pm | Mostly Cloudy 61º

 
 
 
 

Domestic Violence Solutions Issues Statement in Response to Lompoc Homicide

By Zoe Echternacht for Domestic Violence Solutions | January 11, 2017 | 12:25 p.m.

Domestic Violence Solutions for Santa Barbara County would like to make the following statement:

Domestic Violence Solutions for Santa Barbara County sends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Ranae Marie Ronquillo, the victim of a tragic domestic violence crime committed this past weekend in Lompoc that ended in her death.

Instances of domestic violence occur daily. The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence reports that on average nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States. During one year, this equates to more than 10 million women and men. One in three women and one in four men have been victims of physical violence by an intimate partner within their lifetime.

“Domestic violence feeds on silence,” DVS Executive Director Charles Anderson said. “We are asking Lompoc and surrounding communities to join us in taking a stand against abusive relationships. If you see or hear of incidents of violence, report them. If you are in an abusive relationship, call our 24-hour hotline, 805.736.0965.”

Domestic Violence Solutions is committed to ending domestic violence through prevention and intervention services; it provides 24-hour shelter services and crisis hotlines in Lompoc, Santa Barbara and Santa Maria. Schools, groups, clubs or organizations interested in a presentation on the prevention and awareness of domestic violence, please call 805.963.4458.

Domestic Violence Solutions for Santa Barbara County is the county’s only full-service domestic violence agency committed to ending the intergenerational cycle of domestic violence through prevention and intervention services, and through challenging society’s attitudes, beliefs and behaviors to effect social change. DVS provides the county’s only 24-hour shelter services for victims and their children, as well as transitional housing programs for domestic violence survivors.

DVS also operates four 24-hour hotlines; accompanies law enforcement on domestic violence calls; works to prevent domestic violence through teen outreach and education programs; and provides comprehensive counseling services to men, women and children affected by domestic violence. Click here for more information.

— Zoe Echternacht is a marketing and communications specialist for Domestic Violence Solutions for Santa Barbara County.

 
