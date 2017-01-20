Monday, April 23 , 2018, 9:12 am | Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 

Domestic Violence Solutions to Mark 40th Anniversary

By Zoe Echternacht for Domestic Violence Solutions | January 20, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Domestic Violence Solutions for Santa Barbara County (DVS) will hold its 40th Anniversary Luncheon — “Stories of Courage and Triumph” — at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara, 1260 Channel Drive. The event will raise awareness and funds to support victims of domestic violence.

The afternoon will be a celebration of DVS providing 40 years of support and advocacy to the Santa Barbara Community.

This year’s guest speaker is Joshua Magallanes, an activist, educator, writer and counselor with more than 15 years’ experience in working in the anti-violence movement and LGBTQIA community. He holds a master’s degree in counseling from Seattle University and is currently a professor and therapist at Highline College in Washington.

Magallanes serves as the committee chair for the LGBTQIA Task Force and is a board member for Gay City Men’s Health Project. He teaches courses in global studies, cultural competency, and human services in addition to his private practice working with survivors of domestic violence.

This year’s event chair is Virginia Benson Wigle, who worked in the Santa Barbara nonprofit sector for more than 25 years, most recently serving as vice president of education for Planned Parenthood of Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo.

In her 20 years with Planned Parenthood, Wigle served two terms on the California State legislative committee for Planned Parenthood affiliates, collaborated in writing and managing private, county, and federal grants, and developed and implemented health programs throughout the Central Coast.

She participated and organized several local nonprofit and school-district steering committees including the Santa Barbara and Ventura County Public Health HIV/AIDS Taskforce, Central Coast Coalition for Responsible Parenting, Santa Barbara, Ventura, and San Luis Obispo Teen Task Force.

Prior to working for Planned Parenthood, Wigle worked for the Rape Crisis Center and volunteered at the Shelter Services for Women. She served as a board member for the Carpinteria Lou Grant Parent/Child Workshop and the Carpinteria Education Foundation. She holds a degree in history and art history from UCSB, and lives in Santa Barbara with her husband John and daughter Ella.

Tickets for the luncheon are $125; seating is limited and only available for pre-sale. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. To buy tickets or sponsor the event, call 963-4458 or email [email protected]

DVS provides 24-hour shelter services for victims and their children, plus transitional housing programs for domestic violence survivors. DVS operates four 24-hour hotlines; accompanies law enforcement on domestic violence calls; works to prevent domestic violence through teen outreach and education programs; and provides counseling services to those affected by domestic violence.

— Zoe Echternacht for Domestic Violence Solutions.

 
