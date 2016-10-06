Domingo Deanda Vallejo of Santa Barbara, 1927-2016

Posted on October 6, 2016 | 6:11 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Domingo "Mingo" Deanda Vallejo left this world in the early morning hours of Oct. 3, 2016, surrounded by his loving family and is now walking with our Lord, Jesus Christ, and those loved ones who preceded him.

Mingo was born on Dec. 25, 1927, in Mexico and came to Santa Barbara as an infant with his family in 1928. He was incredibly proud of the opportunities he and his family had in the United States, so much so that he joined the United States Army in 1951. He served proudly and was honorably discharged.

Through his previous marriage, he was blessed with the pride and joy of his life, his daughter Anna Maria.

Mingo worked at Thompson Fauske Ford and retired after 50 years. He loved his "work family" and the kindness they showed him.

Once retired, his time was filled with the joys of being a grandpa. Many hours were spent walking the beach and breakwater with his grandchildren, enjoying the ocean breeze while watching the boats coming in and going out.

He delighted himself by watching his grandson playing in Little League baseball. Likewise, with his granddaughters, he would gladly participate in playing "house" and having tea parties. One thing for sure, all of his grandchildren enjoyed cruising with him in his red Maverick.

In the same way, we will never forget those Saturday pizza rituals. He could never get enough of those times. Then, when the great-grandchildren came along, he enjoyed being involved in their activities. Anyone who knew him knew that he loved his family and was proud of them.

It is with the deepest of sorrow that we lost our beloved father/grandfather but it is never a "good-bye," it is a "see you later." He will always live on in our hearts and memories.

I love you Dad, We love you Grandpa!

He is survived by his daughter Anna M. Carrisales (Joe); grandchildren David Carrisales (Eva), Veronica (Adam Avila), Roxanne, and Josephina; great-grandchildren Amanda, Gabriel and Aubree Carrisales, Elizabeth and Emmalie Avila; brother Vidal "Lally" Vallejo (Juanita); and many nieces and nephews.

Mingo was preceded in death by his three siblings, Marcella Chapa, Mary Chapman and Thomas Vallejo.

The family extends their deepest appreciation for the loving care Mingo received from Viktoriia, Tina and the entire staff at Above All Care this past year; as well as the staff at Serenity House during his final days.

Viewing/Rosary will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, at Welch-Ryce-Haider, 15 E. Sola St. Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at Holy Cross Church, 1740 Cliff Drive, followed by interment at Calvary Cemetery, 199 N. Hope Ave., Santa Barbara. To leave an online memory or condolence, please visit www.wrhsb.com

