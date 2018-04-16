Dominik Stefanov, Alexi Gill Pace San Marcos Tennis Past Santa Barbara

Tennis

Dominik Stefanov and Alexi Gill swept their sets to lead San Marcos to a 13-5 Channel League boys tennis win over Santa Barbara in windy conditions on Monday.

The match was tied 3-3 after the first round before San Marcos took control and won the next two rounds by margins of 5-1

"We battled well in the first round but the set scores didn't show it," San Marcos coach Jarrod Bradley said. "The wind was brutal today and played a part in a lot of mishits and missed serves."

Stefanov and Gill overcame the wind and won their sets handily. Stefanov won 6-3, 6-0, 6-0 and Gill took his three sets 6-1, 6-2, 6-0.

"Alexi and Dominik played as if the wind weren't a factor, and continue to put pressure on their opponents with great serves and deep forehands. They showed a lot of leadership today," said Bradley.

The doubles teams of Bryan Shott-Alex Stefanov and Sam Friedman-Jimmy Wimbish each won two sets, while Santa Barbara's Taylor Klein-Mason Lender swept their sets 7-6 (4) 6-2, 6-2.

"Taylor and Mason served well today and that was the difference in the match."

San Marcos (7-0, 3-0 in league) travels to Ventura tomorrow in a battle of undefeated teams.

San Marcos 13

Singles

Daniel Newton 2-1

Dominik Stefanov 3-0

Alexi Gill 3-0

Doubles

Bryan Shott-Alex Stefanov 2-1

Sam Friedman-Jimmy Wimbish 2-1

Ivar Bjork-Timmy Hirsch 0-1

Ivar Bjork-Alex Wilson 1-1

Santa Barbara 5

Singles

Noah Ostevany 1-2

Nico Zanasi 0-3

Forrest Dempsey 0-3

Doubles

Hunter Gomersall-Max Mendoza 1-2

Lucas Pollero-Warren Firestone 0-3

Taylor Kleine-Mason Lender 3-0