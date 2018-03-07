Dominik Stefanov, Alexi Gill Power San Marcos Tennis to Victory

Tennis

Dominik Stefanov won his three singles sets in convincing fashion to lead the San Marcos tennis team to a 12-6 non-league win over Arroyo Grande on Wednesday.

Stefanov won 6-0, 6-1, 6-1, sparking the Royals to eight set wins in singles.

"Dominik dictated points with his forehand and kept pressure on his opponents all day," coach Jarrod Bradley said. "It's fun to watch him play aggressively and relaxed."

Alexi Gill also swept his opponents 6-1, 6-4, 6-1 and came back from 3-4 down in his last set.

"Alexi is using his huge serve and booming forehand to take control of points, but the biggest difference in his game is his improved backhand. He's able to hit it down the line for winners more consistently and has been putting more backhand returns into play, helping him break serve more consistently."

The Royals play at Dos Pueblos Tuesday in their first Channel League match.

San Marcos 12

Singles

Dominik Stefanov 3-0

Daniel Newton 2-1

Alexi Gill 3-0

Doubles

Bryan Shott-Alex Stefanov 2-1

Sam Friedman-Jimmy Wimbish 2-1

Ivar Bjork-Alex Wilson 0-1

Timmy Hirsch-Noah Dusette 0-2

Arroyo Grande 6

Singles

Till Hinrichs 0-3

Sam Ashbrook 1-2

Michael Atherton 0-3

Doubles

Austin Bricker-Dylan Black 3-0

Joey Kullman-Isaiah Sczbecki 1-2

Ryan Arcangel-Derek Kim 1-2

