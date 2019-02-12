Dominik Stefanov Sparks San Marcos to Season-Opening Win Over Cate

Tennis

In a season-opening match-up between two of the top prep tennis players in the area, Dominik Stefanov of San Marcos defeated Cate's Ethan Ha, 6-3, to spark the Royals to a 15-3 non-league victory on Tuesday at the San Marcos courts.

Stefanov went 3-0 on the day, and his twin brother, Alex, went unbeaten in doubles with Sam Friedman.

"Dom, Alex, and Sam were more aggressive at the net today than I've ever seen them," San Marcos coach Jarrod Bradley said. " I love how we played today, how we practice, winning easy points with volleys. It seems like a lost art in the game today but it's so incredibly fun to watch."

Freshmen Alex Chow and Ronin Suzuki each won two sets in their high school debuts. Chow went 2-1 in singles and Suzuki went 2-1 in doubles with Bryan Shott.

"I like how our doubles teams were active with their feet and communicated well with each other," Bradley said. "Jimmy (Wimbish) and Alexi (Gill) played a nearly flawless set in their first match, setting each other up for easy volley winners."

Cate coach Jason Saltoun-Ebin like how Ha bounced back to win his next two sets. He also praised the No. 1 doubles team of Brad Gordon and Charles Xie, who were playing together for the first time and pulled a victory.

“No tennis coach in Santa Barbara is going to want to open the season against San Marcos this year,” Ebin said. “The Royals really are the team to beat and proved it today.”

San Marcos

Dominik Stefanov 3-0

Alex Chow 2-1

Daniel Newton 2-1

Alexi Gill-Jimmy Wimbish 1-0

Ivar Bjork-Alex Wilson 2-0

Bryan Shott-Ronin Suzuki 2-1

Sam Friedman-Alex Stefanov 3-0

Cate

Ethan Ha 2-1

Lucian Prinz 0-3

Jinming Wang 0-3

Brad Gordon-Charles Xie 1-2

Phil Xu-Bryce Kim 0-3

Alex Kim-Stefan Su 0-3

