Don Comedy Mask to Audition for SBCC’s ‘One Man Two Guvnors’

By Pamela Lasker for the Theatre Group at SBCC | May 30, 2017 | 3:18 p.m.

The Theatre Group at SBCC will hold open auditions for the comedy One Man Two Guvnors on June 13 and 14 by appointment in the Jurkowitz Theatre. Call-backs will be June 19; rehearsals begin Aug. 28. Performances are Oct. 11-28 in the Garvin Theatre.

Roles are available for three women and eight men. Written by Richard Bean, with music by Grant Olding, One Man Two Guvnors will be directed by Rick Mokler.

The story is about out-of-work skiffle player Francis Henshall who becomes separately employed by two men: Roscoe Crabbe, a gangster, and Stanley Stubbers, an upper-class twit.

Francis tries to keep the two from meeting, in order to avoid each of them learning that he is working for someone else.

Complicating events, Roscoe is really Rachel Crabbe in disguise; her twin brother Roscoe having been killed by her boyfriend, who is none other than Stanley.

Complicating events even further is local mobster Charlie the Duck, who has arranged his daughter Pauline's engagement to Roscoe despite her preference for over-the-top amateur actor Alan Dangle.

More complications are prompted by several letters, a very heavy trunk, several unlucky audience volunteers, an extremely elderly waiter and Francis' pursuit of his twin passions: Dolly, Charlie's feminist bookkeeper, and food.

The play features 11 songs played live by a skiffle band (think rockabilly) that will be made up by members of the cast.

Different songs will feature different cast members. Not everyone will have a solo, but every cast member must sing in a group and hold harmonies. The ability to play a musical instrument is an advantage but not a necessity.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Christina Frank, [email protected], or call 965-0581 ext. 2376.  More character information is available at www.theatregroupsbcc.com.

 
