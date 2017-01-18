Monday, April 23 , 2018, 10:20 am | Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 

Don Gilman Named Vice President of Symphony Board

By Tim Dougherty for Santa Barbara Symphony | January 18, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Don Gilman, author, speaker, trainer and executive coach, has been elected vice president of the Santa Barbara Symphony Board of Directors. His appointment was effective Jan. 1.

Don Gilman Click to view larger
Don Gilman (Santa Barbara Symphony)

Gilman, who was named to a three-year term on the Symphony Board last spring, currently serves as executive director of the Institute for the Advancement of Critical Thinking and as a senior faculty member at the American Management Association. He also heads Gilman Consulting Group, which specializes in executive coaching for leaders of high-tech companies.

Previously, he served as director of strategic marketing at a division of Bosch, including more than two years at the firm’s headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany, and held various management positions at Vetronix, Litton Guidance and Control Systems, and Delco Systems Operations.

A Santa Barbara native and alumnus of the Santa Barbara Youth Symphony, Gilman holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering physics from Westmont College, and in nuclear engineering from UCSB, a master’s in engineering management from West Coast University in Los Angeles, and a doctorate in organization change from Pepperdine University.

His most recent book, Outsmarting V.U.C.A., will be published next month. Gilman is currently a board member for the Foundation for Girsh Park, the Coastal Housing Coalition, and the Institute of Management Consultants. He chairs the governance committee for the Santa Barbara Symphony Board of Directors.

“We are very excited and fortunate to welcome Don as our board vice president. His leadership experience and deep ties to our community have led to him playing a key role on the board, and will help propel the organization forward in the years ahead,” said Symphony Board President Arthur Swalley.

The Santa Barbara Symphony’s 64th season is underway. Complete program information is available at www.thesymphony.org.

— Tim Dougherty for Santa Barbara Symphony.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 