Don Gilman Named Vice President of Symphony Board

Don Gilman, author, speaker, trainer and executive coach, has been elected vice president of the Santa Barbara Symphony Board of Directors. His appointment was effective Jan. 1.

Gilman, who was named to a three-year term on the Symphony Board last spring, currently serves as executive director of the Institute for the Advancement of Critical Thinking and as a senior faculty member at the American Management Association. He also heads Gilman Consulting Group, which specializes in executive coaching for leaders of high-tech companies.

Previously, he served as director of strategic marketing at a division of Bosch, including more than two years at the firm’s headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany, and held various management positions at Vetronix, Litton Guidance and Control Systems, and Delco Systems Operations.

A Santa Barbara native and alumnus of the Santa Barbara Youth Symphony, Gilman holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering physics from Westmont College, and in nuclear engineering from UCSB, a master’s in engineering management from West Coast University in Los Angeles, and a doctorate in organization change from Pepperdine University.

His most recent book, Outsmarting V.U.C.A., will be published next month. Gilman is currently a board member for the Foundation for Girsh Park, the Coastal Housing Coalition, and the Institute of Management Consultants. He chairs the governance committee for the Santa Barbara Symphony Board of Directors.

“We are very excited and fortunate to welcome Don as our board vice president. His leadership experience and deep ties to our community have led to him playing a key role on the board, and will help propel the organization forward in the years ahead,” said Symphony Board President Arthur Swalley.

The Santa Barbara Symphony’s 64th season is underway. Complete program information is available at www.thesymphony.org.

— Tim Dougherty for Santa Barbara Symphony.