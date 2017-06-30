Don Gilman to Lead Santa Barbara Symphony Board

Don Gilman, an author, speaker and executive coach, has been elected president of the Santa Barbara Symphony Board of Directors. He succeeds Arthur G. Swalley, who served as president for three years.

Also elected to the Symphony Board’s executive committee were Pamela Johnston, secretary and development chair; and Kate Parker, member-at-large.

Jon W. Greenleaf, who'd been serving as secretary, was elected vice president. Christopher D. Harris and Stephen Erickson were re-elected treasurer and counsel, respectively.

“I am very excited to be working with such a talented and impressive group of individuals,” said Santa Barbara Symphony Executive Director Kevin A. Marvin.

“Don Gilman is uniquely suited to building on the tremendous progress that the Santa Barbara Symphony has enjoyed under the steady leadership of Arthur Swalley," Marvin said.

"We are grateful for Arthur’s many contributions to the organization. The Symphony’s future looks very bright,” he said.

“I am honored to be elected president of the Santa Barbara Symphony Board of Directors,” Gilman said.

“This is such an exciting time for the organization, and I look forward to standing on the shoulders of the giants who have gone before me and made the organization what it is today," Gilman said.

"As one of our recent guest soloists told me, our Symphony is truly the heartbeat of Santa Barbara,” he said.

Gilman, who joined the Symphony Board in 2016, currently serves as executive director of the Institute for the Advancement of Critical Thinking and as a senior faculty member at the American Management Association.

He also heads Gilman Consulting Group, which specializes in executive coaching for leaders of high-tech companies.

Previously, he served as director of strategic marketing at a division of Bosch, and held management positions at Vetronix, Litton Guidance and Control Systems, and Delco Systems Operations.

A Santa Barbara native and alumnus of the Santa Barbara Youth Symphony, Gilman holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering physics from Westmont College and a bachelor’s degree in nuclear engineering from UCSB.

He also has a master’s in engineering management from West Coast University in Los Angeles, and a doctorate in organization change from Pepperdine University.

Gilman's most recent book, Outsmarting V.U.C.A., was published earlier this year. He was named vice president of the Santa Barbara Symphony Board of Directors in January.

Johnston, who joined the Symphony Board in March, simultaneously earned undergraduate degrees in music (oboe performance) and mechanical engineering at the University of Cincinnati before completing an MBA at Harvard Business School.

After brief stints as a structural engineer at General Motors and as a consultant at Boston Consulting Group, she was named manager of corporate strategy at Motorola near Chicago, then held positions with the company in Florida and Hong Kong.

Johnston later served as vice president at PulsePoint Communications, Shipper.com, Level 3 Communications, Yahoo, and DIVX. From 2008-11, she served as both general manager and chief operating officer at Recycler.com.

Most recently, Johnston served as senior vice president of client services at CJ Affiliate by Conversant (formerly Commission Junction). She currently heads her own Santa Barbara-based consulting firm.

Parker, who serves as board president for the Santa Barbara Unified School District, was recently named library director at Cate School, having previously served as librarian and assistant librarian at Cate. She is also an adjunct librarian at SBCC.

Parker earned a bachelor’s degree in French language and literature at UC Berkeley and a master’s in library and information science at San Jose State University.

A Santa Barbara resident for 17 years, Greenleaf worked in advertising and real estate prior to his retirement. He earned a bachelor’s degree at Cornell University, an MBA at UC Berkeley, and a master’s in dispute resolution at Pepperdine University.

He previously served on the Board of Directors at the Music Academy of the West.

Harris is an audit partner at Damitz, Brooks, Nightingale, Turner & Morrisset, having previously worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers in Los Angeles for some 12 years.

A member of the California Society of Certified Public Accountants and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, he has contributed to the publication Financial and Accounting Guide for Not-for-Profit Organizations.

Harris earned bachelor’s degrees in economics and accounting (magna cum laude) at Claremont McKenna College. He also serves as board treasurer for Santa Barbara Meals on Wheels and C.A.R.E.4Paws.

A native of Santa Barbara, Erickson is a partner at Rogers, Sheffield & Campbell, where his practice areas include business and commercial contract negotiations; entity formations and transactions; real estate acquisitions, sales, construction, land use planning, and development; estate planning; employment law; and internet law.

He earned his J.D. at UC Hastings College of the Law in San Francisco, where he received the American Jurisprudence Award for Wills and Trusts. Erickson completed his undergraduate studies at UCSB.

The Santa Barbara Symphony recently announced its 2017-18 season program. Complete information is available online at www.thesymphony.org.

— Tim Dougherty for Santa Barbara Symphony.