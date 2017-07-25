Don Logan Named Board Chair at Scholarship Foundation

Donald R. Logan has been elected to a two-year term as chairman of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara’s Board of Directors.

Logan enjoyed a 30-year career developing and financing solar, wind, and landfill gas energy projects before retiring as president of Logan Capital Corp. in 2012, a position he held for 22 years.

He is a graduate of San Marcos High School, earned his bachelor’s degree in economics from Claremont McKenna College, and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Logan recently served as president of La Cumbre Country Club, overseeing the development and construction of the new tennis and fitness center.

He is president of the Santa Barbara/Ventura chapter of the Claremont McKenna College Alumni Association and a director of the Tennis Patrons of Santa Barbara.

Logan was brought on to the Scholarship Foundation Board in 2004 by his friend Michael Siefe, who passed away in 2005. Logan said he felt as if he was carrying on his friend’s good work on the board.

“I am looking forward to this new and more involved role as the chair of the Scholarship Foundation’s board,” Logan said. “This is an organization I feel very strongly about, and I am pleased to have the opportunity to be part of its leadership.”

Logan succeeds Barrett O’Gorman, partner at O’Gorman & O’Gorman, a Goleta-based law practice. O’Gorman will remain on the board and join the Scholarship Foundation’s Past Presidents Council.

“The Scholarship Foundation is fortunate to have Don Logan as its newest board chair,” said Candace Winkler, president/CEO of the foundation.

“We have already benefitted from his sophisticated business acumen and extensive financial experience during his time as a board member." Winkler said.

"I look forward to working more closely with Don over the next two years. He has a true passion for helping students, and that passion will surely be a guiding force throughout his leadership.”

— Jennifer St. James for the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.