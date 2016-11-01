Friday, June 15 , 2018, 2:59 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Don Lubach New Advisory Board Member at Devereux California

By Cassi Noel for Devereux California | November 1, 2016 | 9:44 a.m.

The Devereux California Advisory Board announces the appointment of new member Don Lubach to the group.

Don Lubach Click to view larger
Don Lubach (Devereux California)

Lubach said he is proud of his three main professions: educator, administrator and father, but not necessarily in that order.

He is associate dean of students and director of First-year and Graduate Student Initiatives at UCSB. He earned his BA in communications from UCSB.

Lubach has been a lecturer, instructor, journal reviewer, speaker, adjunct faculty member, and has served as a member on the Santa Barbara Foundation Board, and on its Member, Education and Social Services Committee.

He brings a wealth of board experience, grant knowledge, public-speaking and organizational skills to this advisory board. The board’s focus is twofold:  increasing community awareness of Devereux California’s programs and services through networking and advocacy, and fundraising.

Devereux California is one of the nation’s oldest and largest providers of behavioral health care. Established by Helena Devereux in 1912 in Pennsylvania and in 1945 in Santa Barbara, Devereux provides services to thousands of individuals with a wide range of disabilities.

Devereux operates 15 centers in 11 states, with some 6,000 staff serving 15,000 individuals in Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas. Devereux California is celebrating 71 years in California this year.

For more information contact Cassi Noel, manager of external affairs, at [email protected] or 968-2525, ext. 1-202.

— Cassi Noel for Devereux California.

 

