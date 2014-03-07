Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 10:13 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Don Rickles Cancels Show at Chumash Resort

By Mike Traphagen for Chumash Casino Resort | March 7, 2014 | 12:10 p.m.

A night of comedy with legend Don Rickles, who was scheduled to perform at the Chumash Casino Resort on Thursday, March 13, has been canceled due to health reasons.

Rickles’ publicist has released the following statement:

“For the past few months Don Rickles has been recovering from treatment for a leg infection. Although, his continued rehabbing has been very effective, he is not quite at the 100 precent level to do his stage show. As such, it is necessary to cancel his engagement at Chumash Casino Resort.

“With apologies for any inconvenience caused by this cancellation, Mr. Rickles is looking forward to rescheduling this show and performing for his fans.”

For those who bought tickets online at chumashcasino.com, please call Club Chumash at 805.691.1996 to have the purchase amount credited back to your credit card.

If you paid cash for tickets, please return to Chumash Casino Resort to collect your refund.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, California, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-and-older venue.

Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com.

 
