Don Ward of Santa Maria, 1964-2016

Posted on August 12, 2016 | 8:00 a.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens

Don Shelton Ward, age 51, passed away Aug. 7, 2016. He was born Nov. 5, 1964, in Waterbury, Conn.

Don moved to Santa Maria when he was eight years old and graduated St. Joseph High School in 1982.

He was a mechanic at Wards Exxon for many years. Don loved cars and working with his hands.

Don is preceded in death by his parents, Shelton Overbaugh and Shirley Ward, and his stepfather, Stephen Ward Sr.

Don is survived by his siblings Shelley Ciriello, Stephen Ward Jr, Mary Ann McBroom and Mark J Ward.

He leaves his sons, Douglas and Derek Woodruff; grandson, Tyler; and many nieces and nephews: Rebecca Rockwell, Mindy Kenner, Lori Andreozzi, Jeff Ward, Scott Ward, Matt Ward and Jim Ciriello.

Don was an avid Oakland Raiders fan.

Friends and family are invited to a celebration of life to be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, 2016, at the Santa Maria Inn.

To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com.