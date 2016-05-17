Donald Bruce McGee of Goleta, 1938-2016

Posted on May 17, 2016 | 11:12 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Donald Bruce McGee of Goleta, California, was born on March 21, 1938, and he died on May 16, 2016. He was 78.

Services are pending. Arrangements are by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.