Donald J. ‘Don’ Hulsebos of Santa Barbara, 1950-2016

Posted on February 18, 2016 | 8:26 p.m.

Source: Hulsebos Family

Donald “Don”​ Hulsebos passed away on Sunday, February 7, 2016, on a beautiful 80-degree day, riding his motorcycle on his favorite stretch of road in the California backcountry. He was 65 years old.

Don was a skilled craftsman, with an expertise in vintage heating systems. For the past 30-plus years, Don was the proud owner of Don’s Heating & Air Conditioning Inc. Don prided himself on doing what was best for his customers, and truly valued the relationships he built with them throughout the years.

Over the past 35 years, Don and his family have hosted hundreds of exchange students from around the world. He has enjoyed staying in contact with them through his newfound love of social media. Don, alongside his wife Joyce, also enjoyed mentoring many of the 4-H youth in Santa Barbara County.

Besides Don’s passion for motorcycle riding, he also enjoyed a multitude of other hobbies, including golfing, archery, shooting sports, history and astronomy. Don also had a special place in his heart for the array of animals his kids brought home throughout the years.

Don was born in Holland, Michigan, on March 1, 1950, the middle son to Ruth and Henry Hulsebos.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Welby Hulsebos; his oldest daughter, Tessa, and her husband, Brandon Blair; and their youngest daughter, Alexis. He is also survived by his brother, Larry, and wife Patricia; brother Gregory; and his large extended family, including his father-in-law, Robert Welby; brother-in-laws; sister-in-laws; and nieces and nephews.

Don was particularly proud and supportive of his nieces and nephews who served in the U.S. military.

There will be a celebration of life held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 26, 2016, at Earl’s Place at Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

Don, you were quite the character and are deeply missed. Now drop it into fifth, twist your wrists and ride off into the sunset.

Arrangements are by McDermott-Crockett & Associates Mortuary.