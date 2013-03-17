Donald R. Sorg, Formerly of Santa Barbara, 1930-2013

Posted on March 17, 2013 | 4:21 p.m.

Source: Sorg Family

Donald R. Sorg, a former longtime resident of Santa Barbara, died March 6 in Port Angeles, Washington, where he had lived for several years. He was 82.

He was born November 24, 1930, in Centralia, Washington, to Harriett and Henry Sorg of Chehalis, Washington, and Santa Barbara.

A graduate of Chehalis High School, Mr. Sorg served four years in the Air Force, stationed at Giebelstadt, Germany, and later at a radar station on Santa Rosa Island. He was a carpenter and cabinet maker at UC Santa Barbara for 19 years. Mr. Sorg was a life member of Santa Barbara Lodge 192 F & AM of the Scottish Rite.

In 1959 he married his wife, Lois, who survives him.

He is also survived by his brothers, Gerald E. Sorg and Norman E. Sorg, both of Santa Barbara, and was predeceased by his brother, Robert L. Sorg.

Survivors include Mr. Sorg’s sisters-in-law, Gloria J. Shepard of Los Angeles and Susan S. Jaral of Pea Ridge, Arkansas; nieces Victoria A. Shepard of Santa Barbara, Pamela Vrba of North Port, Florida, Rhonda Dela Cruz of Lowell, Arkansas, Linda Hankinson of San Jacinto, California, Robin Hurley of Goleta and Mary Sorg of Lompoc.

Also surviving are Mr. Sorg’s nephews, Lawrence Potts of Springdale, Arkansas, Robert D. Sorg of Santa Barbara and Scott Shepard of Burbank, California.

Gravesite services at Goleta Cemetery are pending.