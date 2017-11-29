Donald Scott Mori, 1962-2017

Posted on November 29, 2017 | 9:11 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Donald Scott Mori, 55, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Nov. 20, 2017.

Donald was born on Oct. 15, 1962, to Victor and Mary Jane Mori. Born and raised in Santa Barbara, Don was active in hockey and football and a graduate of Dos Pueblos High School.

He had his own DJ company and was known to all as 1000 Watt Don Scott. Don enjoyed music, football, hockey, fishing, skiing, betting on the horses, animals and being around family and friends.

Possibly a legend on the Mesa, Don was responsible for putting smiles on the faces of thousands of trick-or-treaters.

He was the captain of the pirate ship house on Mohawk Road. His full-on Pirates of the Caribbean themed ship touched many lives over the last 12 years.

Don is predeceased by Victor Mori (father), Mary Jane Scarcello (mother) and Deborah Lynn Mori (sister). He is survived by his son Ryan Joseph Mori and his stepdaughter Jasmine Rae Maimone.

Don also has cousins, aunts and uncles in Arizona and Connecticut.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 2 at Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapel, 450 Ward Drive, Goleta. There will be a reception from 2-5 p.m. following the services at 108 Mesa Lane, Santa Barbara.