Donald Pinkham of Santa Barbara, 1935-2014

Posted on July 29, 2014 | 3:17 p.m.

Source: McDermott-Crockett & Associates Mortuary

Donald Smith Pinkham, 79, passed away Sunday, July 27, 2014, at Sarah House in Santa Barbara.

Donald was born Feb. 15, 1935, in Santa Barbara to Chesley and Catherine Pinkham.

He retired from General Telephone after 31 years of employment and later worked as maintenance director of Friendship Manor in Goleta for 20 years.

Donald enlisted in the Army Reserve, with his brothers alongside him, and served for 12 years from the age of 18 to 30.

Don was an avid and skilled fisherman, known to many at Lake Cachuma, anglers and employees alike. His love of fishing brought him to the lake so often that the snack shack even named a lunch special after him.

Donald spent his entire life in Santa Barbara and greatly enjoyed serving his community. He coached the Youth Football League and Youth Basketball League for many years and loved working and serving the youth, providing them with guidance and encouragement.

Donald is survived by his wife, Audrey (Neal) Pinkham; daughter Sandra Robinson; son Andrew Pinkham; stepdaughter Gloria Garnet; stepson David Nelson; brothers Nelson Pinkham and Milton Pinkham; and his three grandsons, Daniel, Timothy and Christopher.

A memorial service honoring his life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 4 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 2107 Santa Barbara St. in Santa Barbara.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sarah House, 2612 Modoc Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93105.

Arrangements entrusted to McDermott-Crockett & Associates Mortuary.