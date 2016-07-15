Donald Spencer Martin of Solvang, 1929-2016

Posted on July 15, 2016 | 7:02 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Donald Spencer Martin of Solvang passed away July 13, 2016.

Born Jan. 20, 1929, he was 87 years old.

A rosary will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday, July 29, with a funeral mass following at 10 a.m. at Old Mission Santa Ines in Solvang.