Donate a Book for Low-Income Students

AmeriCorps Reading Literacy Program to host school book drive Saturday. Here's how you can help.

The AmeriCorps Reading Literacy Program of the Santa Barbara County Education Office will host a book drive from 10 a.m. to 6 p m. Saturday at several bookstores throughout the county. All books collected will be donated to K-8 public school students of low-income families.

“Reading literacy is the critical skill for young people to succeed in school and for creating tomorrow’s workforce and leaders,” explained county schools Superintendent Bill Cirone, whose office coordinates the program.

The AmeriCorps Reading Literacy Program, currently in its seventh year, serves more than 900 students each school year. Students are typically in grades K-9. Members have helped improve the reading abilities of targeted students through a coordinated reading tutoring program.

As part of the book drive, AmeriCorps members will be in the stores to receive donated books at Barnes & Noble and Chaucer’s in Santa Barbara, Borders in Goleta, and B. Dalton in Santa Maria. As customers approach the store entrances members will hand them a flier with a suggested list of the books needed, and will then be available to collect the donated books. Additionally, Barnes & Noble in Santa Barbara will donate a percentage of every sale made with a special book drive voucher to purchase additional books. Vouchers will be available at stores Saturday.

For more information, call Tom Spadoro in the county Education Office at 805.964.4710 x4405.

Tracey Beauchamp is an administrative assistant in the county Education Office’s communications department.